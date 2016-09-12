FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-United Natural Foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Natural Foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc :

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $2.53 to $2.63

* Q4 sales $2.21 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.22 billion

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $9.43 billion to $9.6 billion

* United Natural Foods, Inc. announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results and fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 excluding items

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $9.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be $55.0 million to $80.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.