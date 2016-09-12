Sept 12 United Natural Foods Inc :
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $2.53 to $2.63
* Q4 sales $2.21 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.22 billion
* Sees fy 2017 sales about $9.43 billion to $9.6 billion
* United Natural Foods, Inc. announces fiscal 2016 fourth
quarter and full fiscal year results and fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.69
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 excluding items
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $9.39
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be
$55.0 million to $80.0 million
