Sept 12 (Reuters) - Farmer Bros. Co :

* Farmer bros. co. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $5.05

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales rose 1.2 percent to $134.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $135.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S