a year ago
BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction
September 12, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Actions Semiconductor enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

* Each of co's ordinary shares will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive US$0.366 in cash without interest

* Buyer consortium intends to fund merger through available cash of company and its subsidiaries

* Each american depositary share will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive US$2.20 in cash without interest

* Company's board approved merger agreement

* Will be acquired by a consortium of investors including Supernova Investment Ltd and other certain shareholders of company

* Rollover shareholders have agreed to vote all shares and adss beneficially owned by them in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
