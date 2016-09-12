FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings reports revised Q4 net income of $2.56 mln, or $0.31 per diluted share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings reports revised Q4 net income of $2.56 mln, or $0.31 per diluted share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc :

* Provident Financial Holdings revises fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings

* For quarter ended June 30, 2016, company reported revised net income of $2.56 million, or $0.31 per diluted share

* For fy ended June 30 as a result of this adjustment, net income was revised downward to $7.47 million from previously reported $7.71 million

* Downward revision result of increase in other operating expenses of about $414,000 from additional loan origination costs

* For fy ended June 30, 2016, as result of adjustment, eps was revised to $0.88 from previously reported $0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.