Sept 12 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd :

* Announces flow-through share private placement of up to $4,675,000

* Premier gold mines ltd says proceeds from offering will be used for exploration activities on corporation's canadian mineral exploration projects

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 850,000 common shares that are "flow-through shares"