a year ago
BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds CEO, James Campbell tenders his resignation
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds CEO, James Campbell tenders his resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc :

* Rockwell announces board and management changes

* James campbell, chief executive officer, has tendered his resignation

* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says Stephen Dietrich and Rick Menell have also tendered their resignations as directors

* Board undertook a strategic review on August 28, 2016, by means of a special board committee

* Board structure will also change to accommodate resignation of two non-executive directors

* Board determined that further intervention on operations,plant completion was necessary, while "new opportunities" being assessed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
