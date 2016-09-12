Sept 12 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :

* Rockwell announces board and management changes

* James campbell, chief executive officer, has tendered his resignation

* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says Stephen Dietrich and Rick Menell have also tendered their resignations as directors

* Board undertook a strategic review on August 28, 2016, by means of a special board committee

* Board structure will also change to accommodate resignation of two non-executive directors

* Board determined that further intervention on operations,plant completion was necessary, while "new opportunities" being assessed