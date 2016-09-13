Sept 12 Taiga Building Products Ltd :

* Taiga building products provides update on tax reassessment

* Has received a notice of reassessment from canada revenue agency relating to co's 2005 to 2013 taxation years

* Notice of reassessment for relevant taxation years is consistent with previously disclosed proposal received by taiga

* Says in issuing reassessment in amount of $41 million cra is seeking to increase withholding taxes paid by Taiga

* Says co disagrees with cra's proposal and intends to challenge reassessment and defend its tax filings

* Expects funds deposited with cra during dispute, owed in event of an unsuccessful appeal will provided by it's two major shareholders

* Says co will be required to either immediately pay full amount owed or post security