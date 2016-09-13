Sept 12 Taiga Building Products Ltd :
* Taiga building products provides update on tax
reassessment
* Has received a notice of reassessment from canada revenue
agency relating to co's 2005 to 2013 taxation years
* Notice of reassessment for relevant taxation years is
consistent with previously disclosed proposal received by taiga
* Says in issuing reassessment in amount of $41 million cra
is seeking to increase withholding taxes paid by Taiga
* Says co disagrees with cra's proposal and intends to
challenge reassessment and defend its tax filings
* Expects funds deposited with cra during dispute, owed in
event of an unsuccessful appeal will provided by it's two major
shareholders
* Says co will be required to either immediately pay full
amount owed or post security
