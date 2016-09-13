European shares rise to end three-day losing streak
LONDON, Sept 13 European shares rose on Tuesday to end a three-day losing streak, as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve official Lael Brainard buoyed equity markets.
Sept 13 IDM Mining Ltd :
* IDM Mining announces private placement upsized to $7,500,000
* Says has increased size of its previously announced private placement to C$7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increasing online and modest organic revenue growth will support low-but-steady earnings growth in Europe's gaming industry through 2017
Sept 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 to 30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.