BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp identifies 44 additional branch locations
* Identified 44 additional branch locations, 5 parcels of undeveloped land that it plans to consolidate or sell - SEC filing
Sept 13 Intelsat SA :
* Intelsat announces results to date and early settlement date of September 15, 2016 for exchange offer, as well as results for consent solicitation of certain notes of Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In connection with their part time service as interim CEO, Sobecki, Semmelbauer will get base salary of $30,000/month Source text http://bit.ly/2c7FAEp Further company coverage:
* Arizona Mining drills 1,300 foot step out hole grading 23.1% zinc, 13.5% lead and 7.3 opt silver over 24.5 feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: