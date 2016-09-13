BRIEF-Sprint pre-orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus increase nearly 4 times
* Sprint pre-orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus increase nearly four times
Sept 13 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Kirkland Lake Gold announces ticker symbol change to KLG and provides management update
* Says multiple site study is expected to enroll 148 subjects with T2DM
* San Marco in partnership with Globetrotters acquires 3 prospective properties in Sonora Mexico