BRIEF-Sprint pre-orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus increase nearly 4 times
* Sprint pre-orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus increase nearly four times
Sept 13 Advantage Lithium Corp
* Advantage Lithium appoints David Sidoo as CEO
* Dev Randhawa has resigned as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sprint pre-orders of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus increase nearly four times
* Says multiple site study is expected to enroll 148 subjects with T2DM
* San Marco in partnership with Globetrotters acquires 3 prospective properties in Sonora Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: