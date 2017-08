Sept 13 (Reuters) - Manulife Asset Management:

* Manulife Asset Management posts CAD$6.1 billion gross, CAD$2.4 billion net institutional sales globally in first half of 2016

* Assets managed by Manulife Asset Management reached CAD$434.7(US$334.2) billion as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: