Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ilookabout Corp

* iLOOKabout corp says Board of Directors has appointed Laurence Rose as Chief Executive Officer

* Says in addition, Rose will make an equity investment in company and will join its board of directors

* Says in addition, Rose will make an equity investment in company and will join its board of directors

* Says Jeff Young will continue to serve as company's President