a year ago
BRIEF-Global Copper Group to make non-brokered private placement of up to 10 mln units
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 3:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Global Copper Group to make non-brokered private placement of up to 10 mln units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Global Copper Group Inc :

* Global Copper Group to acquire additional Ontario Cobalt claims and non-brokered private placement

* Says agreed to make a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units

* Of units to be placed, 3 million will be flow-through units consisting of one share and one-half share purchase warrant

* Says flow-through units will be placed at $0.07 per unit

* Remainder of offering is a non flow-through offering of up to 7 million units which will be placed at a price of $0.06 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
