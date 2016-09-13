FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-At Home Group Q2 adjusted EPS $0.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - At Home Group Inc :

* Q2 sales $188.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.5 million

* At home group inc. Announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says fiscal 2017 outlook assumes will deliver 19% to 21% net sales growth

* Sees FY 2017 sales $738 million to $750 million

* Sees FY 2017 net income is expected to be in a range of $24 million to $26 million

* Qtrly comparable store sales increase of 0.9 percent

* At home group inc says 2017 EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.42 to $0.45

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $741.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At home group inc sees fy 2017 proforma earnings per share $0.53 to $0.56

* At Home Group Inc says 2017 gross capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $140 million to $160 million

* At home group inc sees fy 2017 gross capital expenditures to be in a range of $140 million to $160 million

* Sees FY 2017 comparable store sales increase of 1.5% to 2.0%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
