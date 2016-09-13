FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.67 to $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc :

* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces management changes and preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.67 to $0.74

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted loss per share $0.10 to $0.12

* Director F. Lane Cardwell, Jr. Appointed interim president and chief executive officer

* Company also announced appointment of sue briley as chief financial officer

* Briley has been serving as interim chief financial officer since June 2016

* Ruby Tuesday Inc says board of directors has retained heidrick & struggles to begin a search for a permanent president and chief executive officer

* Preliminary fiscal q1 same restaurant sales declined approximately 2.7%

* Preliminary fiscal q1 net loss per diluted share to range from $0.67 to $0.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
