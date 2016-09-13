BRIEF-Brookfield to issue C$500 million of medium term notes
* To issue C$500 million principal amount of medium term notes due march 16, 2027 with a coupon of 3.80%, payable semi-annually
Sept 13 Ruby Tuesday Inc :
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces management changes and preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.67 to $0.74
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted loss per share $0.10 to $0.12
* Director F. Lane Cardwell, Jr. Appointed interim president and chief executive officer
* Company also announced appointment of sue briley as chief financial officer
* Briley has been serving as interim chief financial officer since June 2016
* Ruby Tuesday Inc says board of directors has retained heidrick & struggles to begin a search for a permanent president and chief executive officer
* Preliminary fiscal q1 same restaurant sales declined approximately 2.7%
* Preliminary fiscal q1 net loss per diluted share to range from $0.67 to $0.74
* Indonesian subsidiary PTNNT repaid remaining $190 million balance under its revolving credit facility due in 2017
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Noted value investor Bill Miller said on Tuesday that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the troubled Canadian drugmaker, is one of his top holdings, with the company's expected cash flows making the stock attractive.