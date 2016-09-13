BRIEF-Newmont subsidiary repays outstanding balance on revolving credit facility
* Indonesian subsidiary PTNNT repaid remaining $190 million balance under its revolving credit facility due in 2017
Sept 13 Capitala Finance Corp :
* Capitala Finance Corp. Announces sale of portfolio assets
* Has generated approximately $47.6 million in proceeds from sale of existing investments
* Company expects to actively invest in directly originated lower middle market investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces management changes and preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Noted value investor Bill Miller said on Tuesday that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the troubled Canadian drugmaker, is one of his top holdings, with the company's expected cash flows making the stock attractive.