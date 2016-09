EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies tumble as oil price drops

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Latin American stocks and currencies stumbled on Tuesday, weighed by a slump in crude prices and concerns over a possible U.S. interest rate increase this year. Although comments by Federal Reserve policymaker Lael Brainard on Monday initially offered some relief for nervous markets, sentiment turned sour as prices of oil tumbled. Oil prices fell up to 3 percent after the world's energy watchdog and OPEC revis