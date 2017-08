Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc :

* Sun life financial announces offering of subordinated unsecured debentures

* To issue in Canada up to $1 billion principal amount of series 2016-2 subordinated unsecured 3.05% fixed/floating debentures due 2028

* Net proceeds may include investments in subsidiaries and repayment of indebtedness