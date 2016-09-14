BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming August traffic 2016 was 252,068 carloads, a decrease of 0.4 pct

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for august 2016

* G&W'S traffic in August 2016 was 252,068 carloads, a decrease of 887 carloads, or 0.4%, compared with august 2015

* Traffic in q3 of 2016 through august was 495,018 carloads, a decrease of 23,338 carloads, or 4.5%, compared with q3 of 2015 through august

* For North American operations traffic in august 2016 was 138,530 carloads, a decrease of 2.8% compared with august 2015