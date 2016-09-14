BRIEF-Louisiana Pacific to use proceeds senior notes due 2024 to redeem notes pursuant to redemption

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Louisiana Pacific corp

* LP announces results for the tender offer for its 7.500% senior notes due 2020 and the redemption of all remaining 7.500% senior notes due 2020

* Co to use proceeds from previously announced offering of $350 million 4.875% senior notes due 2024 to redeem notes pursuant to redemption

* Co will redeem all of notes outstanding following settlement of tender offer at redemption price of 103.750% of principal amount thereof

* Co redemption date is expected to be october 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: