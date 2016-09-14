FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Louisiana Pacific to use proceeds senior notes due 2024 to redeem notes pursuant to redemption
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Louisiana Pacific to use proceeds senior notes due 2024 to redeem notes pursuant to redemption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Louisiana Pacific corp

* LP announces results for the tender offer for its 7.500% senior notes due 2020 and the redemption of all remaining 7.500% senior notes due 2020

* Co to use proceeds from previously announced offering of $350 million 4.875% senior notes due 2024 to redeem notes pursuant to redemption

* Co will redeem all of notes outstanding following settlement of tender offer at redemption price of 103.750% of principal amount thereof

* Co redemption date is expected to be october 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.