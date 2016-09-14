FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Redhawk signs option agreement on Zambian copper/cobalt projects with Copperzone Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Redhawk Resources Inc

* Redhawk signs option agreement on Zambian copper/cobalt projects with Copperzone Resources Ltd. and announces $1,050,000 private placement

* Option agreement on four copper/cobalt projects in Zambia

* Says terms of option agreement entitle redhawk to earn a 55% interest in projects

* Says under terms of option agreement, co to make exploration expenditures of us $1.5 million over a twelve month period

* Announces a non-brokered private placement for up to 15 million units of company at a price of $0.07 per unit

* Proceeds of private placement will be used for initial work program on projects and for general working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

