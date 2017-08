Sept 14 (Reuters) - Aldridge Minerals Inc

* Aldridge announces proposed US$40 million credit facility

* Says intends to use a portion of credit facility to fully repay outstanding principal of U.S.$19.5 million

* Says remaining availability under credit facility would be used by company to fund its on-going land acquisitions

* Says credit facility would have a two year term