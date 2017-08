Sept 14 (Reuters) - IMS Health Holdings Inc :

* IMS Health announces pricing on upsized offering of senior notes in connection with Quintiles IMS merger

* $1.05 billion U.S. Dollar notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.0 percent

* EUR625 million euro notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.5 percent

* Announced pricing of its offering of $1.75 billion equivalent in gross proceeds of senior notes