Sept 14 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP:

* Enterprise extends 364-day revolving credit agreement

* Its unit has amended its 364-day revolving credit agreement to extend maturity date of facility to september 2017

* EPO may borrow up to $1.5 billion, which may be increased by up to $200 million to $1.7 billion at EPO's election