a year ago
BRIEF-Educational Development says "is on pace" to record FY net revenues of $120-140 mln
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Educational Development says "is on pace" to record FY net revenues of $120-140 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Educational Development Corp:

* Educational Development Corporation announces record net revenue for the month of August 2016

* Ended quarter with a backlog in excess of $4 million of orders to be shipped

* Inventory levels were $29.6 million on August 31, 2016, compared to $13.3 million on August 31, 2015

* Is on pace to record net revenues of $120-140 million for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017

* Net revenues of $10.0 million for month of August compared to $5.0 million for August last year Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
