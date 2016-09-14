FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Aviat Networks reaches agreement with JDS1
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aviat Networks reaches agreement with JDS1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Aviat Networks Inc :

* Aviat networks reaches agreement with JDS1, llc

* Reached an agreement with JDS1, Llc and certain other investors related to Aviat's fiscal 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Aviat agreed to include Wayne Barr, Jr. In its slate of director nominees for election at 2016 annual meeting

* Members of JDS1 group have agreed to certain other customary standstill provisions

* Members of JDS1 group have agreed to vote all of their shares of Aviat's stock in favor of each of board nominees at 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
