Sept 14 (Reuters) - Apigee Corp :

* Apigee announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $25.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.9 million

* As result of deal with Google, Apigee will not provide an outlook for our future financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: