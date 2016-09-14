BRIEF-Builders Firstsource reports modified dutch auction tender offer for 10.75% senior notes

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Builders Firstsource Inc :

* Builders Firstsource, Inc. announces modified dutch auction tender offer for 10.75% senior notes due 2023

* Announced commencement of cash tender offer to purchase upto $50 million aggregate principal amount of 10.75% senior notes due 2023

* Will pay accrued, unpaid interest on notes from september 1, 2016

* Expects to fund purchase of notes pursuant to tender offer with borrowings under its existing abl credit facility, cash on hand