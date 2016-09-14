US STOCKS-Fed jitters and oil pull Wall St lower; Apple rallies
* Indexes: Dow -0.18 pct, S&P -0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.36 pct (Updates to close)
Sept 14 Builders Firstsource Inc :
* Builders Firstsource, Inc. announces modified dutch auction tender offer for 10.75% senior notes due 2023
* Announced commencement of cash tender offer to purchase upto $50 million aggregate principal amount of 10.75% senior notes due 2023
* Will pay accrued, unpaid interest on notes from september 1, 2016
* Expects to fund purchase of notes pursuant to tender offer with borrowings under its existing abl credit facility, cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Gold & Casinos reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* RR Donnelley board of directors approves spinoffs of LSC communications and Donnelley Financial Solutions