FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Star Bulk Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.69
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Star Bulk Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp :

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2016, and announces agreement with its lenders to defer 100% of its debt repayment for 25 months to june 30, 2018 and to waive or substantially relax the financial

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.75

* Q2 revenue $53 million

* Q2 revenue view $41.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agreement with lenders including a waiver of approximately $223.9 million in debt principal repayments until june 30, 2018

* Agreement with lenders for waivers or substantial relaxation of our financial covenants until end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.