Sept 14 (Reuters) - Frequency Electronics Inc :

* Frequency Electronics, Inc. announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $12.7 million versus $16.7 million

* Backlog at end of quarter was $36 million up from $32 million at year end and $22 million at end of preceding quarter of fiscal 2016