a year ago
BRIEF-Misonix appoints interim cfo,files for extension of time for annual report on form 10-k,
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Misonix appoints interim cfo,files for extension of time for annual report on form 10-k,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc :

* Audit committee of company has determined that deficiencies existed in company's internal control over financial reporting at June 30, 2016

* Committee considering whether or not deficiencies constitute one or more material weaknesses in company's internal control over financial reporting

* Misonix Inc says appoints Joseph Dwyer as interim chief financial officer

* Committee has no information to suggest that co's previously reported financial statements and results are incorrect in material respect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
