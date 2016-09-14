FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises q2 earnings per share $0.77
September 14, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises q2 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc :

* Apogee delivers strong FY17 q2 growth; raises EPS guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90

* Q2 revenue $279 million versus I/B/E/S view $268.1 million

* quarter-End backlog of $447.7 million was down 13 percent

* Expects mid-single digit U.S. commercial construction market growth in fiscal 2017

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $70 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.83, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.