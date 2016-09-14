FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starcore reports Q1 EPS $0.01
September 14, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starcore reports Q1 EPS $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Starcore International Mines Ltd :

* Starcore reports q1 2017 results

* Qtrly gold and silver sales of $7.2 million compared to $6.4 million for period ended July 31, 2015, an increase of 12 pct

* Qtrly equivalent gold production of 4,206 ounces compared to 4,694 ounces in quarter ended July 31, 2015, a decrease of 10 pct

* Qtrly all-in sustaining costs of US$1,036/EQOZ compared to US$975/EQOZ for period ended July 31, 2015, an increase of 6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

