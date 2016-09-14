FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energy Fuels reports $10.0 million bought deal offering of units
September 14, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Energy Fuels reports $10.0 million bought deal offering of units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Energy Fuels Inc :

* Energy Fuels reports US$10.0 million bought deal offering of units

* Has entered into an underwriting agreement

* Energy Fuels Inc says underwriters have agreed to buy 5.6 million units at a price of US$1.80 per unit

* Each warrant will be exercisable for 5 years, entitle holder to acquire one share upon exercise at exercise price of $2.45 per share

* Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to continue to finance previously announced shaft sinking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

