Sept 14 (Reuters) - Great Basin Scientific Inc :

* Announced today a 1-for-80 reverse split of its common stock

* Reverse stock split will reduce company's common stock from about 78.4 million shares to about 1.0 million shares

* Reverse stock split will be effective at 12:01 am edt on September 16, 2016