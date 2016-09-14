FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Basic Energy enters a forbearance agreement with over 81% of holders of 7.75% senior notes
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
September 14, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Basic Energy enters a forbearance agreement with over 81% of holders of 7.75% senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc :

* Basic Energy Services enters into forbearance agreement and obtains waivers to continue deleveraging negotiations with secured lenders and unsecured bondholders

* Entered into a forbearance agreement with over 81% of holders of 7.75% senior notes due 2019

* Has elected not to make interest payment upon expiration of 30-day grace period

* Forbearance agreement with respect to 30-day grace period related to an $18.4 million payment of interest under 2019 notes

* Continues to believe that it has ample liquidity at this time to continue uninterrupted operations in ordinary course

* Company's secured lenders have agreed to provide temporary waivers of some existing and future defaults under term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

