BRIEF-Global Sources H1 shr from continuing operations $0.35

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Global Sources Ltd :

* Global sources reports financial results for the first half of 2016

* Says H1 revenue from continuing operations was $81.8 million, as compared to $85.9 million

* H1 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35

* Says H2 revenue from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $74.0 million to $76.0 million

* Says H2 ifrs eps from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.29

* Says H2 non-ifrs eps from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $0.29 to $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: