BRIEF-Vaalco Energy provides update on operations

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc :
* Vaalco Energy provides update on operations
* In process of mobilizing a hydraulic workover unit to Avouma Platform to recover failed ESPs in Avouma 2-H well and south tchibala 2-H well
* Says has attempted to restart lower ESP without success and well is temporarily shut-in pending a workover
* Avouma 2-H well and south tchibala 2-H well produce from Avouma Platform and both wells have recently experienced failed ESPs
* Says gabon operations have thus far not been impacted in any way by recent activities in country
* After removing ESPs, plans to install a replacement ESP in Avouma 2-H well and sees restoring production from well by mid Q4
* Once cause of ESP failures is understood, appropriately modified ESP systems will be installed in south tchibala 2-H well