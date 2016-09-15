BRIEF-Viavi increases common stock repurchase program from $100 mln to $150 mln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc

* Reaffirms q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view $0.06 to $0.08

* Viavi increases common stock repurchase program from $100 million to $150 million, reaffirms business outlook and announces analyst day webcast

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $201 million to $217 million

* $50 million increase in authorized repurchases is in addition to $100 million repurchase program announced by company in february 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $209.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S