a year ago
BRIEF-Viavi increases common stock repurchase program from $100 mln to $150 mln
September 15, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viavi increases common stock repurchase program from $100 mln to $150 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc

* Reaffirms q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view $0.06 to $0.08

* Viavi increases common stock repurchase program from $100 million to $150 million, reaffirms business outlook and announces analyst day webcast

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $201 million to $217 million

* $50 million increase in authorized repurchases is in addition to $100 million repurchase program announced by company in february 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $209.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
