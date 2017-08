BRIEF-Food retailer Empire CO reports adj EPS C$0.27

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Empire Company Says Board Declared Quarterly Dividend Of $0.1025 Per Share On Both Non

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Empire company reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 sales C$6.187 billion versus i/b/e/s view C$6.22 billion

* Qtrly sobeys' same-store sales excluding fuel decreased 1.2 percent

* Voting class a shares and class B common shares

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: