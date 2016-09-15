FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Barrick Gold suspends operations at Veladero mine
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barrick Gold suspends operations at Veladero mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick gold corporation: temporary suspension of operations at Veladero mine

* Says temporary suspension of operations at Veladero mine pending further inspections of mine's heap leach area

* At this time, do not anticipate any material impact to Veladero's 2016 operating guidance.

* Impacted area in leach valley has now been remediated

* On September 8, a pipe carrying process solution in heap leach area was damaged when it was struck by a large block of ice

* No solution from damaged pipe reached any water diversion channels or watercourses

* "environmental monitoring of surface and sub-surface water has been intensified and no anomalies have been detected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.