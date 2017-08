Sept 15 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp

* Progressive reports August 2016 results

* August earnings per share $0.08

* August net premiums earned $1,767.9 million versus $ 1,565.9 million in August 2015

* Progressive Corp says August net premiums written $ 1,910.7 million versus. $ 1,678.1 million in August 2015