a year ago
BRIEF-BB&T announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BB&T announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp

* BB&T announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements

* BB&T Corp says under terms of agreement, Branch Bank will make a cash payment of $230 million

* BB&T will recognize pre-tax expense of approximately $20 million this quarter

* As a result of settlement, BB&T will recognize pre-tax expense of approximately $20 million this quarter

* BB&T retains ownership of related loans, securities and other assets

* Early termination eliminates assets and liabilities associated with indemnification, a net liability of about $210 million at June 30

* BB&T Corp says under terms of agreement, FDIC will no longer share in future benefits related to these assets

* There will be a positive impact to future earnings related to elimination of FDIC amortization expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
