Sept 15 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces public offering of common stock

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc says has commenced a registered underwritten public offering of $50 million of shares of its common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for general corporate purposes, including complete funding of Rhopressa(TM) costs