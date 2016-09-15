FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health reports $152 Million of acquisitions and internalization of management
September 15, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health reports $152 Million of acquisitions and internalization of management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Mainstreet Health Investments announces $152 million of acquisitions, internalization of management and $65 million bought deal offering of subscription receipts

* Reached an agreement for termination of company's existing asset management agreement

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc says transactions are expected to be immediately accretive to company's adjusted funds from operations per share

* There is no cost to company to terminate asset management agreement

* Reached an agreement for "internalization of management"

* Following acquisitions, co's asset value is expected to increase from about $450 million to approximately $600 million

* Agreement that co's existing Canadian, U.S. Development agreements will not be terminated upon management internalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

